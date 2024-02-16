HILARY JOFFE: SOE bailouts have plunged SA into debt
16 February 2024 - 05:00
A Treasury presentation to parliament this week highlighted the spectacularly terrible financial record of SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the cost to taxpayers.
Just in the past three years the government has bailed out six failing SOEs to the tune of R281bn. That is not counting an additional R24bn for the SA National Roads Agency, which was not included in the Treasury’s presentation, presumably because it was a supersized Gauteng toll payment rather than a bailout as such. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.