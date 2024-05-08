SA wins landmark victory in UK’s highest court over $43m in salvaged silver
Judges rule the SA government is entitled to state immunity from salvage costs claims
08 May 2024 - 18:48
SA has won a landmark victory in the UK’s highest court, in a protracted dispute over salvaged silver worth about $43m (R800m) lost in 1942 and intended for the SA mint.
SA fended off the salvage company that recovered the silver in 2017, arguing successfully that the company could not claim the silver or the salvage costs due to SA’s state immunity. ..
