Drop in private sector business activity slows as conditions stabilise
06 May 2024 - 19:42
Inventories held by SA’s private sector were raised by the largest degree since March 2015, a survey has found.
The April S&P Global SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI) released on Monday rose to 50.3, indicating a modest strengthening of business conditions in the private sector. This was after the index deteriorated into contractionary territory (below the 50-point neutral mark) at 48.4 in March, its lowest level since July 2023...
