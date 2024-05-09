The dismal prospect of the ANC and its cadres, desperate to continue their self-serving rapacious looting of public and private sector coffers, selling their already dishonourable souls to the EFF, PA, political hop, skip and jump champion Patricia De Lille and other unprincipled or tiny parties — or perhaps even the new MK — to form an unholy alliance government, remains possible and appalling.
There may be a glimmer of light in the coming political darkness through the disappearance of many of the current crop of lazy, incompetent and fraud-complicit ANC MPs, ministers, mayors, MECs and other cadres from their current cushy oasis into the political wilderness. Notably, we will hopefully be able to say “good riddance” to the former speaker, the public enterprises minister and other failed cabinet members.
One can only hope that new incoming public representatives understand the meaning of the words service, integrity, accountability and dedication. If SA continues to be governed by people who put the interests of their party and themselves above the wellbeing of the nation, our beautiful country will be reduced to a state of impotence and worthlessness.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: Dismal prospect of SA's election
