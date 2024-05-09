Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dismal prospect of SA’s election

09 May 2024 - 17:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the National Assembly in Cape Town. Picture: ZWELETHEMBA
Millions of South Africans will share a sense of concern and uncertainty about the general political, social and economic “hangover” potentially confronting the nation post the May election (“Enjoy the power Christmas while it lasts — hangover will hit after polls”, April 30).

The dismal prospect of the ANC and its cadres, desperate to continue their self-serving rapacious looting of public and private sector coffers, selling their already dishonourable souls to the EFF, PA, political hop, skip and jump champion Patricia De Lille and other unprincipled or tiny parties — or perhaps even the new MK — to form an unholy alliance government, remains possible and appalling.

There may be a glimmer of light in the coming political darkness through the disappearance of many of the current crop of lazy, incompetent and fraud-complicit ANC MPs, ministers, mayors, MECs and other cadres from their current cushy oasis into the political wilderness. Notably, we will hopefully be able to say “good riddance” to the former speaker, the public enterprises minister and other failed cabinet members.

One can only hope that new incoming public representatives understand the meaning of the words service, integrity, accountability and dedication. If SA continues to be governed by people who put the interests of their party and themselves above the wellbeing of the nation, our beautiful country will be reduced to a state of impotence and worthlessness.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

David Masondo warns unstable coalitions will derail reform agenda

Deputy finance minister says many reforms under way need several years to reach full implementation
National
21 hours ago

WATCH: Could the EFF demand key economic ministries in an ANC coalition?

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Dirk Kotze
Politics
3 days ago

DAVID LEWIS: Urgent need for political realignment

Trick is to vote for the party most likely to contribute to such realignment
Opinion
21 hours ago

EFF could demand key economic ministries in ANC coalition, researchers say

Oxford Economics sees currency hitting R21.50 if ‘red berets’ join coalition
Politics
3 days ago
