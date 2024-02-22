ANC concedes cadre deployment weak and subject to abuse
But the party will not take responsibility for the failings of individuals
22 February 2024 - 18:13
The ANC has admitted its cadre deployment policy, which sees party loyalists recommended for appointment in strategic public sector posts, is plagued with weaknesses and open to abuse.
However, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not take responsibility for individuals who had been deployed to various public institutions that had been subjected to maladministration and corruption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.