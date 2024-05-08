NHI will take years to implement, says Treasury
Parliament passed the NHI Bill in December but it has yet to be signed into law by the president
08 May 2024 - 16:04
The government’s plans for National Health Insurance (NHI) are likely to take many years to implement as there is limited scope to fund it with higher taxes, a senior Treasury official told the annual Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) conference on Wednesday.
The BHF is an industry association for medical schemes and administrators and its annual conference attracts many of the most influential private healthcare sector players. Top of mind for many of them is NHI, a set of sweeping health reforms the ANC government intends to implement to achieve universal health coverage...
