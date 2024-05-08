High debt wiping out purchasing power of middle class
High interest rates, inflation and stagnant salaries are eroding consumers’ disposable income, study shows
08 May 2024 - 05:00
Individuals earning more than R35,000 a month are bearing the brunt of diminishing disposable incomes, with many drowning in debt.
This is revealed in the first-quarter DebtBusters debt index, which found that a combination of high interest rates and inflation, as well as stagnant salaries due to lack of economic growth, are eroding consumers’ disposable income...
