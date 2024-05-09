Volkswagen reveals innovative California Camper

The California now comes with two sliding doors as standard, and the option of a hybrid powertrain. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new California variant of the Volkswagen T7 Multivan minibus has been launched with outdoorsy lifestyles in mind.
It has formed part of the Volkswagen range options, and the latest version is 5,173mm long, 1,941mm wide with a 3,124mm wheelbase. Beach, Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast and Ocean are the five options available at launch, and all come standard with a pop-up roof.
Innovations include a plug-in hybrid drive model, a California app running through a smartphone, and a control unit using a five-inch touch display that allows the California to switch to camping mode at the touch of a screen or through a smartphone app. Information on the fresh and wastewater levels, interior lighting, power supply status, refrigerator and auxiliary heater can be accessed through the control unit or the app.
All new California models now have twin opening rear doors for easy access and in entry-level Beach guise customers get six seats and a mattress for two people. The Beach Tour adds rotating driver and front passenger seats, two folding chairs in the boot lid, lighting in the pop-up roof including a gooseneck lamp, 45-watt USB ports, sliding windows in the sliding doors and a camper van control screen.
The cabin that seats four can be configured as four-sleeper in some of the models. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Beach Tour is a five-seater with three individual rear seats, with the backrests of the two outer rears foldable to create sleeping space for an additional two passengers on the supplied extra mattress. It also gains a 40Ah battery on-board and a folding table. This item is secured in the load compartment on the move.
The California Beach Camper is a five-seater equipped with a pull-out mini-kitchen at the rear. It has a 230V power connection, a gas cooker, cutlery drawer and additional storage space.
The four-seat California Coast offers two individual rear seats, a fully-fledged kitchenette on the driver’s side and an additional battery.
The California Ocean is the flagship model with four seats and additional equipment and details including upmarket Mélange Raven seat fabric and embroidered California lettering onto the backrests of the heated front seats, auxiliary air heater and automatic air conditioning.
Additional standard equipment in the California Ocean includes background lighting in the kitchenette, a 28l freshwater tank, a 230V exterior power socket, and an exterior folding table that can be used inside as an extension to the standard worktop.
The kitchen with a single-burner gas cooker and cutlery drawer pops out the back. Picture: SUPPLIED
Three engines are available to all models, all paired with an automatic transmission. Customers can opt for a 110kW four-cylinder diesel or a petrol engine with 150kW, both driving the front wheels. There’s also a new plug-in hybrid drive combining a 1.5l TSI petrol engine with an electric motor and 4 Motion all-wheel drive. It’s rated to tow a maximum 2,000kg.
The new Volkswagen California is available in eleven single-tone paint finishes and Mono Silver/Energetic Orange metallic, Deep Black Pearl/Fontana Red metallic and Candy White solid/Starlight Blue metallic two-tone.
The pop-up roof’s three-layer bellows can be configured in Toffee Brown, Glacier Blue and Basalt Grey and in addition, seven different 16, 17, 18 and 19-inch alloy wheels are available.
Volkswagen SA says local introduction of the new California is not yet confirmed.
International Launch
Volkswagen reveals innovative California Camper
Apart from camping delights such as a kitchenette and beds for four it debuts electric propulsion
The new California variant of the Volkswagen T7 Multivan minibus has been launched with outdoorsy lifestyles in mind.
It has formed part of the Volkswagen range options, and the latest version is 5,173mm long, 1,941mm wide with a 3,124mm wheelbase. Beach, Beach Tour, Beach Camper, Coast and Ocean are the five options available at launch, and all come standard with a pop-up roof.
Innovations include a plug-in hybrid drive model, a California app running through a smartphone, and a control unit using a five-inch touch display that allows the California to switch to camping mode at the touch of a screen or through a smartphone app. Information on the fresh and wastewater levels, interior lighting, power supply status, refrigerator and auxiliary heater can be accessed through the control unit or the app.
All new California models now have twin opening rear doors for easy access and in entry-level Beach guise customers get six seats and a mattress for two people. The Beach Tour adds rotating driver and front passenger seats, two folding chairs in the boot lid, lighting in the pop-up roof including a gooseneck lamp, 45-watt USB ports, sliding windows in the sliding doors and a camper van control screen.
The Beach Tour is a five-seater with three individual rear seats, with the backrests of the two outer rears foldable to create sleeping space for an additional two passengers on the supplied extra mattress. It also gains a 40Ah battery on-board and a folding table. This item is secured in the load compartment on the move.
The California Beach Camper is a five-seater equipped with a pull-out mini-kitchen at the rear. It has a 230V power connection, a gas cooker, cutlery drawer and additional storage space.
The four-seat California Coast offers two individual rear seats, a fully-fledged kitchenette on the driver’s side and an additional battery.
The California Ocean is the flagship model with four seats and additional equipment and details including upmarket Mélange Raven seat fabric and embroidered California lettering onto the backrests of the heated front seats, auxiliary air heater and automatic air conditioning.
Additional standard equipment in the California Ocean includes background lighting in the kitchenette, a 28l freshwater tank, a 230V exterior power socket, and an exterior folding table that can be used inside as an extension to the standard worktop.
Three engines are available to all models, all paired with an automatic transmission. Customers can opt for a 110kW four-cylinder diesel or a petrol engine with 150kW, both driving the front wheels. There’s also a new plug-in hybrid drive combining a 1.5l TSI petrol engine with an electric motor and 4 Motion all-wheel drive. It’s rated to tow a maximum 2,000kg.
The new Volkswagen California is available in eleven single-tone paint finishes and Mono Silver/Energetic Orange metallic, Deep Black Pearl/Fontana Red metallic and Candy White solid/Starlight Blue metallic two-tone.
The pop-up roof’s three-layer bellows can be configured in Toffee Brown, Glacier Blue and Basalt Grey and in addition, seven different 16, 17, 18 and 19-inch alloy wheels are available.
Volkswagen SA says local introduction of the new California is not yet confirmed.
China’s LDV T60 double cab range launched in SA
BMW 7 Series is SA's 2024 Car of the Year
New Volkswagen T7 Multivan is a digitised people mover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Fiat reveals exciting futuristic concept bakkie
New Volkswagen Transporter teased ahead of launch
Citroën’s new holiday type camper revives the 1940s
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.