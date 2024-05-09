Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Beware World War 3

With Russia rampaging and Nato facing a crisis, it all comes down to the White House

09 May 2024 - 17:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Banners displaying the Nato logo are placed at the entrance of Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS
Banners displaying the Nato logo are placed at the entrance of Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS

Brussels should come with a health warning for pre-diabetics. Sitting in the afternoon sun outside Brouette’s on Grand-Place sipping beer tasters with moules and frites while growing crowds gawped at the buildings, waffles or chocolates in hand, it was almost impossible to comprehend that not 4km away at Nato headquarters beribboned generals were hopefully trying to prevent the onset of a third world war.

Because that’s where it’s at. Nato’s sacrificial Ukrainian proxy has all but lost the war against Russia. Its soldiers are increasingly  refusing to fight as the Russian juggernaut smashes through village after village on its way to the Dnieper River. European nations have panicked, with France reportedly sending elements of its Foreign Legion in an attempt to stem the advance. Meanwhile, the Russians threaten tactical nuclear strikes against any country that puts troops on the ground and is now “exercising” nuclear forces in its first military district.

But as ever the fatal decision will probably be made thousands of kilometres away in the White House. The joint chiefs know the Russians aren’t bluffing, but the White House cannot lose another war, especially in an election year. The damage to both Nato and American prestige would be incalculable, and their nemesis, Donald Trump, would not only win but want revenge.

With President Joe Biden at the helm, my frites suddenly didn’t taste so good as it dawned on me that Grand-Place, which is after all at the centre of Europe’s de facto capital, could be a smouldering ruin not a month hence.

James Cunningham
Brussels

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Putin challenges West at his US-boycotted inauguration

The Russian president says West must choose between confrontation and co-operation
World
2 days ago

Zelensky calls for faster arms deliveries as Nato chief visits

Jens Stoltenberg says allies have failed to live up to promises but this is about to change
World
1 week ago

Global military spending climbs 7%

Rise is steepest annual increase since 2009, think-tank says
World
2 weeks ago

West is on the edge of conflict among nuclear powers, Russia warns

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says the US, UK and France’s support of Ukraine is extremely risky
World
2 weeks ago

German defence chief says Russia could attack Nato within 5 years

Military official says the Kremlin could quickly rebuild armed forces depleted by war in Ukraine
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Any more obfuscation and we’ll never ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Underestimating Takealot could be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Shell’s big upstream gamble
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Putin challenges West at his US-boycotted inauguration

World / Europe

Russia marks victory in World War 2

World / Europe

IAN BREMMER: The West steps up for Ukraine but will it be enough?

Opinion / Columnists

Biden signs Ukraine and Israel aid bill after Republicans pivot

World / Americas

US aid to boost Ukraine’s dwindling troops

World

US passes $95bn aid package for Ukraine, Israel

World

How an election-packed 2024 is shaping up for world markets

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.