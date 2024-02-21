Transnet creditors are pressing government for a bailout, says Godongwana
No new funds have been allocated for dysfunctional SOEs
21 February 2024 - 20:09
Transnet’s creditors are putting pressure on the Treasury to give the state-owned logistics company a bailout, but that is unlikely to happen until the entity services its existing debt, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says.
“People ... want to be paid because they know their debt is unsecured. We are engaging with Transnet to be able to do the right things to service their debt,” Godongwana said in the pre-budget media briefing on Wednesday. ..
