Tsepo Monaheng has been appointed as the new Group CEO of Denel Group, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday.
He spoke favourably of Monaheng, saying he brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having recently served as CEO of state-owned forestry company Safcol since 2017.
Monaheng's corporate experience also includes time as chief engineer, deputy CEO and CEO of Denel Dynamics, a division of Denel.
The ministry said Monaheng's appointment will be effective as soon as he has concluded his commitments at Safcol. His educational qualifications include an MBA and a BSc in electronic engineering.
Safcol CEO Tsepo Monaheng has been appointed as CEO of state owned arms company Denel. Picture: SAFCOL
The search for the CEO attracted 67 responses, of which 34 candidates met the criteria for the position. The search concluded with a shortlist of the top four candidates, from which the board recommended Monaheng.
“The appointment of Mr Monaheng underscores our commitment as government to put Denel on a firm strategic path as we reposition the company to expand its manufacturing capacity and build on the progress we have seen since its recapitalisation earlier this year,” Gordhan said.
He said Denel is one of the strategic state-owned entities.
“We wish to see it reclaim its position as a provider of critical defence capabilities to our country. The Denel board needs to focus on building an executive team that consists of professional, skilled, and capable people who will drive Denel to become operationally efficient and financially sustainable” Gordhan said.
Tsepo Monaheng appointed Denel CEO
Monaheng's corporate experience also includes time as chief engineer, deputy CEO and CEO of Denel Dynamics, a division of Denel.
Tsepo Monaheng has been appointed as the new Group CEO of Denel Group, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday.
He spoke favourably of Monaheng, saying he brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having recently served as CEO of state-owned forestry company Safcol since 2017.
Monaheng's corporate experience also includes time as chief engineer, deputy CEO and CEO of Denel Dynamics, a division of Denel.
The ministry said Monaheng's appointment will be effective as soon as he has concluded his commitments at Safcol. His educational qualifications include an MBA and a BSc in electronic engineering.
The search for the CEO attracted 67 responses, of which 34 candidates met the criteria for the position. The search concluded with a shortlist of the top four candidates, from which the board recommended Monaheng.
“The appointment of Mr Monaheng underscores our commitment as government to put Denel on a firm strategic path as we reposition the company to expand its manufacturing capacity and build on the progress we have seen since its recapitalisation earlier this year,” Gordhan said.
He said Denel is one of the strategic state-owned entities.
“We wish to see it reclaim its position as a provider of critical defence capabilities to our country. The Denel board needs to focus on building an executive team that consists of professional, skilled, and capable people who will drive Denel to become operationally efficient and financially sustainable” Gordhan said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.