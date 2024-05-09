Stormers beef up with reinforcements to battle Dragons

Angelo Davids returns to the Stormers XV for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons in Newport on Friday. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
The Stormers will unleash some of their fit-again reinforcements in Friday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Dragons in Newport.
Perhaps predictably, wing Angelo Davids, loose head prop Sti Sithole and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are all restored to the match-day 23 at Rodney Parade.
All three players’ return is timely, with Davids coming back amid dwindling stocks on the wing, Sithole alleviates the workload of the men who have soldiered on amid a loose head crisis, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s return should provide the Stormers’ attack with another gear late in the game.
“I’ve been injured and there’s obviously been a lot of frustration which comes with that, but that’s part of the game,” Davids said.
“I’m excited and looking forward to coming back and playing some rugby again, and enjoying myself and doing what I do best. It’s been some time since I’ve played for the Stormers but I’m ready for what’s about to come.”
The 24-year-old gained a fresh perspective in recovery and is hungrier than ever to get back to full active duty. The return of Davids adds strike power to a Stormers backline that includes Ben Loader, who scored a breathtaking try to help beat Leinster in Cape Town two weeks ago.
Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has been talking up the significance of the game. The Stormers, after all, have to win their three remaining matches to keep the heat on the top four.
“There is little room for error as the play-offs get closer and having had all of last week to prepare we are determined to give our best on Friday night. We know Rodney Parade is a tough place to play, so it will require a big effort to get the result we need,” he said.
Stormers squad:Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (capt); Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole.Substitutes:Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Hacjivah Dayimani; Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Stormers beef up with reinforcements to battle Dragons
Angelo Davids makes a return for the URC clash, along with Sti Sithole and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
