Police minister liable for women’s ordeal by SAPS officers
The high court rules the officers acted unlawfully, using their powers as police to harass, intimidate and solicit bribes from two innocent women
09 May 2024 - 16:10
Police minister Bheki Cele has been found liable for almost R200,000 in damages after two SA Police Service (SAPS) officers intimidated two women late one evening and solicited a bribe.
A full bench of the Pretoria high court ruled that the officers acted unlawfully, using their powers as officers to harass, intimidate and solicit bribes from two innocent women...
