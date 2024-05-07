Appeal ruling affects all students who rely on NSFAS funding
SCA decides no student with an undergraduate degree can get scheme funding for a second degree
07 May 2024 - 17:34
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has succeeded in its appeal bid in a dispute with Wits law students over funding a second bachelor’s degree.
No student with an undergraduate degree can thus get NSFAS funding for a second one, regardless of the nature of that degree...
