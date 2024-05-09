Unfortunately, we do not have any statesmen in power who can transcend tribal fears and power plays. We just have delinquent politicians, with no vision for a united SA, little capability and vast personal greed.
LETTER: Delinquent politicians have no vision
There are no statesmen in power who can transcend tribal fears and power plays
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“Shift to private power investment raises risk of policy zigzag”, May 8).
Unfortunately, we do not have any statesmen in power who can transcend tribal fears and power plays. We just have delinquent politicians, with no vision for a united SA, little capability and vast personal greed.
A comment I read the other day: “All politicians lie — just vote for those who can do the least damage”. That’s pretty cynical, but there is a good deal of truth in it, in my opinion.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
