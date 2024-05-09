Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Delinquent politicians have no vision

There are no statesmen in power who can transcend tribal fears and power plays

09 May 2024 - 17:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/eric1513
Picture: 123RF/eric1513

Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“Shift to private power investment raises risk of policy zigzag”, May 8).

Unfortunately, we do not have any statesmen in power who can transcend tribal fears and power plays. We just have delinquent politicians, with no vision for a united SA, little capability and vast personal greed.

A comment I read the other day: “All politicians lie — just vote for those who can do the least damage”. That’s pretty cynical, but there is a good deal of truth in it, in my opinion.

Ian Ferguson 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shift to private power investment raises risk of policy zigzag

Successive SA governments have fallen short on astuteness and capability to implement policies
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: The ANC does have much experience — in mismanagement

It is true what Motlanthe says; but what the party has become expert at is corruption
Opinion
22 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: The crisis in Jozi’s water supply

Situation reflects tough decisions needed to serve fast-growing but deeply unequal population
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Processes of democracy cannot be overlooked

The president must consider the constitutionality of the expropriation, NHI and corruption bills
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Any more obfuscation and we’ll never ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Underestimating Takealot could be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Shell’s big upstream gamble
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.