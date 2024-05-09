David Masondo warns unstable coalitions will derail reform agenda
09 May 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda is at the risk of stalling should the country be presided over by an “unstable coalition” after May’s general elections, deputy finance minister David Masondo says.
Masondo, who doubles up as the chair of the state asset management company, the Public Investment Corporation, was addressing a group of investors in an event organised by Bank of America on Tuesday night...
