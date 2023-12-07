Public enterprises pursues SOE directors for delinquency
This is one of the actions being taken to implement recommendations of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture
07 December 2023 - 16:05
The department of public enterprises is taking action to have 92 former directors of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) declared delinquent because of their alleged role in state capture.
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture recommended that delinquency proceedings be instituted against board members who had breached their fiduciary duties. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.