National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: SA’s cops in crisis

Business Day TV spoke to Shirley de Villiers, features & cover editor for the Financial Mail

09 May 2024 - 15:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL.
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL.

The SA Police Service has closed more than 5-million cases over the past five years due to a lack of leads, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the force and the pursuit of justice for society. To delve deeper into this, Business Day TV spoke to features & cover editor for the Financial Mail, Shirley de Villiers.

The SA Police Service has closed more than 5-million cases over the past five years due to a lack of leads, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the force and the pursuit of justice for society. To delve deeper into this, Business Day TV spoke to the features & cover editor for the Financial Mail, Shirley de Villiers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Top court order on Zuma’s parliament eligibility ...
National
2.
Appeal ruling affects all students who rely on ...
National
3.
David Masondo warns unstable coalitions will ...
National
4.
SA wins landmark victory in top UK court
National
5.
NHI will take years to implement, says Treasury
National / Health

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.