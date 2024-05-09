Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Our niche could be organic produce

Exporting higher-priced agricultural products would be better than sending cheap goods to Brics members

09 May 2024 - 17:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Organic produce in a shop. Picture: 123RF/generated by AI
Organic produce in a shop. Picture: 123RF/generated by AI

I’m not sure Wandile Sihlobo is right (“Brics+ is a chance to lift SA’s agricultural exports”, May 8). For cost effective (ie cheap) products sure, the Brics nations may buy, but premium price product sales are far from certain.

I reckon the niche is “organic” produce into high-value markets. We theoretically have the labour (if needed) and the expertise. A random example: Nguni cattle have a small foothold in tick-troubled areas of Australia and produce good meat when fed decently. The situation may be the same in the US?

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Brics+ is a chance to lift SA’s agricultural exports

Saudi Arabia and Egypt — two of the newest Brics members — present enormous opportunities
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Turning down Afrikaners’ expertise would be short sighted

Their practical expertise in failing structures is hands-on and their input should be welcomed
Opinion
1 week ago

SA’s age-old land tenure problem needs tech solutions, not shortcuts

In addressing land registration, all voices must be heard and all statutory and customary laws respected
Opinion
2 days ago

White maize price climbs again due to heatwave and lack of summer rain

Lower yields and higher prices could see food inflation back on the rise
Markets
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Any more obfuscation and we’ll never ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Underestimating Takealot could be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Shell’s big upstream gamble
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Q&A: Connecting remote livestock farmers to global markets

Companies / Land & Agriculture

PAWAN SINGH AND NOLAN ESS: Power generated from waste — another viable energy ...

Opinion

EU coffee importers shy away from Africa as deforestation law looms

Companies

KAL upbeat it can reach R1bn profit target by 2025 despite tough conditions

Companies

Fashion’s shift: Regenerative cotton booms

Business

ANDREW BENNIE: Just transition in food system needs more than ‘techno-fixes’

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.