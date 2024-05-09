I reckon the niche is “organic” produce into high-value markets. We theoretically have the labour (if needed) and the expertise. A random example: Nguni cattle have a small foothold in tick-troubled areas of Australia and produce good meat when fed decently. The situation may be the same in the US?
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Our niche could be organic produce
Exporting higher-priced agricultural products would be better than sending cheap goods to Brics members
I’m not sure Wandile Sihlobo is right (“Brics+ is a chance to lift SA’s agricultural exports”, May 8). For cost effective (ie cheap) products sure, the Brics nations may buy, but premium price product sales are far from certain.
I reckon the niche is “organic” produce into high-value markets. We theoretically have the labour (if needed) and the expertise. A random example: Nguni cattle have a small foothold in tick-troubled areas of Australia and produce good meat when fed decently. The situation may be the same in the US?
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Brics+ is a chance to lift SA’s agricultural exports
LETTER: Turning down Afrikaners’ expertise would be short sighted
SA’s age-old land tenure problem needs tech solutions, not shortcuts
White maize price climbs again due to heatwave and lack of summer rain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Q&A: Connecting remote livestock farmers to global markets
PAWAN SINGH AND NOLAN ESS: Power generated from waste — another viable energy ...
EU coffee importers shy away from Africa as deforestation law looms
KAL upbeat it can reach R1bn profit target by 2025 despite tough conditions
Fashion’s shift: Regenerative cotton booms
ANDREW BENNIE: Just transition in food system needs more than ‘techno-fixes’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.