Lukewarm JSE as investors await market-moving data
Local markets are seeking further cues from the US Federal Reserve
09 May 2024 - 11:41
The JSE was little changed on Thursday, with global markets mixed as investors looked towards catalysts for direction.
Investors continued to assess the US Federal Reserve’s interest rates outlook, with the central banks delivering a mixed signal this week. But a common message has been that interest rates would need to stay higher for longer amid stubborn inflation. ..
