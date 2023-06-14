Denel moves into the black

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
The ANC is leading the country to ruin using language that has been hijacked to accommodate its political agenda
Court says it makes no sense that a foreigner can acquire SA citizenship and hold dual nationality while South Africans automatically lose their citizenship when acquiring a foreign passport
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Violence in the state that borders Myanmar is the worst in recent decades and is reminiscent of the 1990s’ ethnic conflict
Jockey partners trainer’s filly, Hold My Hand, in the Track & Ball Oaks at Scottsville
Include this Mitsubishi SUV in your shopping list for the styling, good price and refined drive quality
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel, which has not produced a profit since 2016/17, generated earnings before interest and tax of R390m in the year to end-March 2023.
In the previous year, the group made a loss of R747m...
