Denel moves into the black

The last time the state-owned arms manufacturer made a profit was in 2016/17

14 June 2023 - 13:50 Linda Ensor

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel, which has not produced a profit since 2016/17, generated earnings before interest and tax of R390m in the year to end-March 2023.

In the previous year, the group made a loss of R747m...

