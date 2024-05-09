ROAD TEST
AWD Chery Tiggo 8 brings dirt-driving ability and distractions
Nannying ‘safety’ features can be overwhelming in an otherwise likable and well-priced SUV
I wonder if Chery understands the irony of a “you are distracted” warning message popping up every couple of minutes on the instrument panel of the Tiggo Pro 8 Max. I’ll give them a hint: it’s distracting, made more so by the annoying little chime that accompanies the warning light.
The feature kept scolding me, seemingly at random, while driving, though the warning did appear with more regularity while I was operating the infotainment screen — usually because I was switching off other irksome “smart drive” features including an overzealous emergency lane keeping assist. Some driver-assist features in the car can be disabled — though you have to do it afresh every time you start it — but I never found an off switch for the distracting “distraction” alert...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.