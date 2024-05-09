National

WATCH: SA’s immigration laws and foreign nationals’ right to work

Business Day TV spoke to Arthur Goldstuck from World Wide Worx

09 May 2024 - 15:20
by Business Day TV
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.
In the changing landscape of immigration laws in SA, businesses should have a long-term strategy for employing foreign nationals. To discuss why this is the case, Business Day TV spoke to Loren Landau, from the African Centre for Migration and Society at the University of the Witwatersrand.

