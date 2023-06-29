National

Russia tells SA to pick a side in Ukraine war

Ambassador warns of secondary sanctions by the West as punishment for SA’s nonaligned stance on the conflict

29 June 2023 - 05:00 Thando Maeko

In a push to persuade SA towards changing its neutral stance in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine to a more firm stance, Moscow has warned Pretoria that secondary sanctions may be imposed by the West as a punishment for SA’s nonaligned stance on the conflict.

This echoes similar warnings by the SA Reserve Bank, which has warned that SA’s perceived closeness to Russia will make it impossible to finance any trade or investment flows or to make or receive any payments from correspondent banks in the US dollar...

