National

Ramaphosa envoys to explain SA’s stance on Russia to G7 countries

The president once again stresses SA’s non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

BL Premium
31 May 2023 - 19:23 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 31 May 2023 - 22:40

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to send a high-powered delegation of ministerial envoys to meet Group of Seven (G7) countries to explain SA’s nonaligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The envoys will include international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, finance minister Enoch Godongwana and minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.