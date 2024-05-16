Life / Motoring

New Bentley Continental GT to be launched soon

The fourth-generation model will be built around its new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque

17 May 2024 - 12:57
by Motoring Staff
The new Bentley Continental GT will have 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque at its disposal. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Bentley has confirmed that its new Continental GT will be revealed in June.

The British carmaker said the fourth-generation model would be built around its new “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque. It also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a CO2 figure of less than 50g/km.

Latest-generation chassis technology should provide exceptional dynamics. Picture: SUPPLIED.
We can also look forward to Bentley's latest generation of chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and advanced dual-valve dampers.

Unveiled in 2002, the Continental GT has been a major success for the marque, with the 100,000th example set to be built at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England early in 2025. 

Bentley launches a drop-dop Batur for R38m

If you're a fan of wind-in-your-hair motoring you'll be pleased to know Bentley has chopped the roof off its Batur coupé
1 week ago

Hybrid Porsche 911 will debut on May 28

For the first time in its 61-year history, the iconic German sports car gets an electrified engine
4 days ago

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance debuts

The new hybrid flagship taunts Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini with a 2.8 second sprint to 100km/h
3 weeks ago
