The new Bentley Continental GT will have 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque at its disposal. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Bentley has confirmed that its new Continental GT will be revealed in June.
The British carmaker said the fourth-generation model would be built around its new “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque. It also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a CO2figure of less than 50g/km.
Latest-generation chassis technology should provide exceptional dynamics. Picture: SUPPLIED.
We can also look forward to Bentley's latest generation of chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and advanced dual-valve dampers.
Unveiled in 2002, the Continental GT has been a major success for the marque, with the 100,000thexample set to be built at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England early in 2025.
NEW MODELS
New Bentley Continental GT to be launched soon
The fourth-generation model will be built around its new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque
Bentley has confirmed that its new Continental GT will be revealed in June.
The British carmaker said the fourth-generation model would be built around its new “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque. It also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a CO2 figure of less than 50g/km.
We can also look forward to Bentley's latest generation of chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and advanced dual-valve dampers.
Unveiled in 2002, the Continental GT has been a major success for the marque, with the 100,000th example set to be built at Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England early in 2025.
Bentley launches a drop-dop Batur for R38m
Hybrid Porsche 911 will debut on May 28
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance debuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.