National

Africa will keep on trying to help end war in Ukraine despite mutiny, Pandor says

A recent peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow was preliminary and the leaders of both countries have agreed to further meetings in the next few weeks

27 June 2023 - 15:13 Carien du Plessis
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock walks with international relations and co-operation counterpart Naledi Pandor before the SA-Germany bi-national commission in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS.
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock walks with international relations and co-operation counterpart Naledi Pandor before the SA-Germany bi-national commission in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS.

An aborted mutiny in Russia will not affect efforts by African leaders to seek an end to the war in Ukraine, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday after holding talks with her visiting German counterpart.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Saturday’s mutiny by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was destroying his own country.

Baerbock’s visit to SA came after President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders visited Russia and Ukraine on a peace mission earlier in June. SA has insisted it is nonaligned in Russia’s war in Ukraine. It has faced criticism from Western powers for maintaining close ties to Russia, a historic ally.

Before the visit, Baerbock had said that she wanted to hear SA’s view on the “dramatic developments” in Russia and discuss how the country could use its weight as an African opinion leader to help end the Ukraine conflict.

Pandor said the “attempted mutiny... will not affect our intention of continuing to engage with both countries as has been agreed by the presidents who were part of the African peace mission”.

The peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow was preliminary and the leaders of both countries had agreed to further meetings in the next few weeks, she added.

Baerbock said Prigozhin’s mutiny “makes it clear once again that Russia’s illegal war of aggression is not just an attack on Ukraine … but that President Putin is destroying his own country”.

Pandor defended the country against criticism for abstaining from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia over the war, saying her country was now in a valuable position being able to negotiate with both sides.

SA has not received a response as to whether Putin would attend a Johannesburg summit of the Brics group of nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, scheduled for August, Pandor said.

SA would theoretically be required to arrest Putin if he attends, as it is a member of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for suspected war crimes.

With Friederike Heine and Nellie Peyton 

Reuters

Ramaphosa: Russia and Ukraine welcome African peace mission

The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
National
1 week ago

WATCH: SA will not change foreign policy for trade benefits

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Business
1 week ago

Agoa’ing, going, gone: Why SA’s Russian romance could poison relations with US

Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that ...
Features
5 days ago

Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on Ukraine

Russian president tells African leaders that Ukraine and the West started the conflict long before Moscow sent its armed forces over the border.
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power ...
National
2.
Minister’s power to veto council infringes local ...
National
3.
KZN must wake up to gas capabilities, says ...
National
4.
Relief for businesses after top court strikes ...
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa lays into the West in Paris for ...
National

Related Articles

SAM MKOKELI: Government fiddles in Moscow as Ukraine burns

Opinion

SA and China in military talks ahead of Brics Summit

National

‘Maybe we should not take the media on this kind of trip,’ says Ntshavheni

National

EDITORIAL: South Africa’s farce sans frontières

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.