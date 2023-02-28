National

Cyril Ramaphosa insists statement on electricity has been misrepresented

The statement ‘does not in any way diminish the commitment of President [Cyril] Ramaphosa … to end load-shedding as a matter of urgency’

28 February 2023 - 13:14 Sisanda Mbolekwa
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

The presidency says statements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an affidavit submitted in a court case brought by the UDM and others relating to the electricity crisis have been “grossly misrepresented”. 

This follows a public outcry after Ramaphosa was quoted as saying he was not legally required to provide electricity to citizens and that the responsibility lay with municipal structures. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the statement in the affidavit that was misrepresented related to the constitutional powers and responsibilities of the president and other government bodies.

“It seeks to clarify important legal issues about what is contained in and what is required by the constitution. This statement does not in any way diminish the commitment of President Ramaphosa and this government to end load-shedding as a matter of urgency.” 

Magwenya said on taking office in 2018, Ramaphosa had undertaken far-reaching measures to resolve an electricity crisis stretching back more than a decade.

These included the recently announced state of disaster and the debt relief arrangement for Eskom of R254bn, which is expected to enable the utility to make necessary investments in maintenance and transmission. 

“This will enable additional measures to be implemented to mitigate the social and economic effects of load-shedding and accelerate the measures necessary to close the shortfall in electricity,” said Magwenya.

He added the measures taken to end the energy crisis were outlined in the affidavit that “certain media outlets have selectively and inaccurately quoted”.

“President Ramaphosa, in his state of the nation address, said the most immediate priority of government is to restore energy security. The intense focus that is being given to resolving this crisis, and the actions that have been taken so far, clearly show that neither the president nor the government has abdicated responsibility for ending load-shedding and setting the country on a path to energy security,” said Magwenya.

TimesLIVE

Railways and ports exempted from power cuts under state of disaster

The state of disaster will be similar to the one declared at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a handful people in the NCCC wielded sweeping ...
National
7 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Treasury policy nuggets are buried deep in the budget

A public-private partnership mechanism for energy transmission and legislation to replace the PPP regulation with a risk-based framework are planned
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Lend us your ears, Mr President, we care about our country

When business puts forward proposals, Ramaphosa just smiles and nods and does nothing but attack the messenger
Opinion
12 hours ago

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves the utility

Daphne Mokwena will lead the media desk team and act as Eskom group spokesperson while the recruitment process for a permanent spokesperson gets ...
National
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What De Ruyter knows about crime and corruption ...
National
2.
ANC ministers live in luxury as country goes under
National
3.
I am the minister André de Ruyter spoke to, ...
National
4.
Public service unions gear up for indefinite wage ...
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa insists statement on electricity ...
National

Related Articles

What De Ruyter knows about crime and corruption at Eskom

National

Cables planned for nearly 50 hospitals to bypass load-shedding

National / Health

ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown

Opinion / Columnists

Angry reactions to president saying he does not have legal duty to end ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.