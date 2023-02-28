Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Survivors point to Turkish man and two Pakistanis as the ‘main culprits’
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
The government has published state of disaster regulations which exempt critical infrastructure from load-shedding as it moves to ease SA’s energy crisis.
The state of disaster was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address (Sona) in February. The regulations give powers to cabinet ministers to issue directives, in line with their portfolios, to ensure that critical infrastructure is exempted from load-shedding. This includes infrastructure such as railways and ports, health facilities, water treatment plants, telecommunication services and food storage facilities...
Tepid reaction to state of disaster regulations
State of disaster will be similar to the one declared in the Covid-19 pandemic when a handful of people in the NCCC wielded sweeping powers
