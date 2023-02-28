National

Tepid reaction to state of disaster regulations

State of disaster will be similar to the one declared in the Covid-19 pandemic when a handful of people in the NCCC wielded sweeping powers

28 February 2023 - 10:35 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 28 February 2023 - 19:23

The government has published state of disaster regulations which exempt critical infrastructure from load-shedding as it moves to ease SA’s energy crisis. 

The state of disaster was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the state of the nation address (Sona) in February. The regulations give powers to cabinet ministers to issue directives, in line with their portfolios, to ensure that critical infrastructure is exempted from load-shedding. This includes infrastructure such as railways and ports, health facilities, water treatment plants, telecommunication services and food storage facilities...

