Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Lend us your ears, Mr President, we care about our country

When business puts forward proposals, Ramaphosa just smiles and nods and does nothing but attack the messenger

28 February 2023 - 05:00

Kudos to Business Unity of SA CEO Cas Coovadia for calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa on his ridiculous recent attack on business. If ever there was a case of projecting your own failings onto the other party, this was it.     

When Ramaphosa used his address at the Mining Indaba to accuse business of “moaning” and told them to stop always criticising, it was both inaccurate and deeply offensive. SA’s business community stepped up in a major way during Covid-19, supplying billions of rands worth of resources and thousands of hours of free time and expertise to help SA fight the pandemic and fill in the gaps left by the government’s own chronic dysfunction. Without business, the ravages on the economy would have been much worse than they were. There is little doubt that SA would not have had a successful vaccine drive without business, which essentially did all the work and gave the government the credit...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.