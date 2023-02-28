EDITORIAL: Lend us your ears, Mr President, we care about our country

Expectations of fuel demand recovery underpins gains
A state of exception in 2022 suspended basic human rights and more than 63,000 people were arrested
Consumers to be hit with petrol, diesel and paraffin increases on Wednesday
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Subscription model allows users to pay for the use of solar equipment using tokens through its own platform
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
World Bank will release a separate damage estimate for Syria on Tuesday
The Proteas’ clinical defeat of England may turn out to be the tipping point for audiences in SA
Kudos to Business Unity of SA CEO Cas Coovadia for calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa on his ridiculous recent attack on business. If ever there was a case of projecting your own failings onto the other party, this was it.
When Ramaphosa used his address at the Mining Indaba to accuse business of “moaning” and told them to stop always criticising, it was both inaccurate and deeply offensive. SA’s business community stepped up in a major way during Covid-19, supplying billions of rands worth of resources and thousands of hours of free time and expertise to help SA fight the pandemic and fill in the gaps left by the government’s own chronic dysfunction. Without business, the ravages on the economy would have been much worse than they were. There is little doubt that SA would not have had a successful vaccine drive without business, which essentially did all the work and gave the government the credit...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Lend us your ears, Mr President, we care about our country
When business puts forward proposals, Ramaphosa just smiles and nods and does nothing but attack the messenger
Kudos to Business Unity of SA CEO Cas Coovadia for calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa on his ridiculous recent attack on business. If ever there was a case of projecting your own failings onto the other party, this was it.
When Ramaphosa used his address at the Mining Indaba to accuse business of “moaning” and told them to stop always criticising, it was both inaccurate and deeply offensive. SA’s business community stepped up in a major way during Covid-19, supplying billions of rands worth of resources and thousands of hours of free time and expertise to help SA fight the pandemic and fill in the gaps left by the government’s own chronic dysfunction. Without business, the ravages on the economy would have been much worse than they were. There is little doubt that SA would not have had a successful vaccine drive without business, which essentially did all the work and gave the government the credit...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.