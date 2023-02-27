A hotter-than-expected reading of an expenditures price index had investors betting that the Bank will remain hawkish for longer
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
A survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter in 2022 found that nearly seven in 10 respondents said an anti-discrimination law is necessary
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
The movie also earned Screen Actors Guild awards for Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Wednesday’s budget was “all fine” on the fiscal side. The imperative was to hold the line broadly on strong spending pressures, which it did.
There are some question marks on revenue, but they hung over the medium-term budget policy statement too, and have not fully materialised yet. The corporate profitability hit coming from deeper load-shedding will perhaps only later reflect in the next fiscal year’s revenue numbers. ..
ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Treasury policy nuggets are buried deep in the budget
A public-private partnership mechanism for energy transmission and legislation to replace the PPP regulation with a risk-based framework are planned
