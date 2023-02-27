Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Treasury policy nuggets are buried deep in the budget

A public-private partnership mechanism for energy transmission and legislation to replace the PPP regulation with a risk-based framework are planned

27 February 2023 - 05:06

Wednesday’s budget was “all fine” on the fiscal side. The imperative was to hold the line broadly on strong spending pressures, which it did.

There are some question marks on revenue, but they hung over the medium-term budget policy statement too, and have not fully materialised yet. The corporate profitability hit coming from deeper load-shedding will perhaps only later reflect in the next fiscal year’s revenue numbers. ..

