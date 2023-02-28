Companies / Industrials

WBHO earnings rebound after Australia exit

Construction company says all divisions reported healthy growth in their order books, which together rose by almost a fifth

28 February 2023 - 13:07 Michelle Gumede

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) on Tuesday reported growth in the order books of all its divisions for the six months to end-December after completing its exit from the troubled Australian market.

The construction company said revenue from continuing operations rose 15% to R10bn, while profit as measured by headline earnings per share — which strips out impairments and one-off items — rebounded to 630c from a headline loss of 1,613c per share a year earlier...

