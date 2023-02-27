Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
Eskom on Monday announced that its spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha will leave the ailing power utility at the end of this month.
It said in the interim Daphne Mokwena will lead the media desk team and act as Eskom group spokesperson with immediate effect, while the recruitment process for a permanent spokesperson gets under way.
In a brief statement, Eskom said Mantshantsha joined them three years ago on a fixed-term contract, which, it said, finishes at the end of February.
“Mantshantsha had agreed to join Eskom as spokesperson to lead the media desk during a difficult period during which the organisation needed to restore trust and credibility in its dealings with the public and stakeholders.”
“Over the course of three years, Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain on Eskom’s real position during a difficult period characterised by operating difficulties and increased load-shedding,” said the statement from the utility.
Eskom said Mantshantsha’s frank communication has seen Eskom become more accountable, agile, and transparent in its external positioning, while increasing its share of voice with regular executive team briefings to the public on key developments.
“Sikonathi has been the catalyst in Eskom improving transparency and frequency of information sharing, dealing with several difficult media engagements during his tenure,” Eskom interim group CEO Calib Cassim said.
Mokwena is the senior manager for Retail Centre of Excellence and has been in the employ of Eskom for 21 years.
Among others, Mokwena is said to have served as the Gauteng customer services senior manager and Gauteng distribution spokesperson, dealing with challenging issues such as Soweto debt.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves the utility
Daphne Mokwena will lead the media desk team and act as Eskom group spokesperson while the recruitment process for a permanent spokesperson gets under way
