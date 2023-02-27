National

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves the utility

Daphne Mokwena will lead the media desk team and act as Eskom group spokesperson while the recruitment process for a permanent spokesperson gets under way

27 February 2023 - 19:01 BELINDA PHETO
Outgoing Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha at the Eskom System Status and Outlook media briefing at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on January 1 2022..Picture:Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Outgoing Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha at the Eskom System Status and Outlook media briefing at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on January 1 2022..Picture:Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Eskom on Monday announced that its spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha will leave the ailing power utility at the end of this month. 

It said in the interim Daphne Mokwena will lead the media desk team and act as Eskom group spokesperson with immediate effect, while the recruitment process for a permanent spokesperson gets under way.

In a brief statement, Eskom said Mantshantsha joined them three years ago on a fixed-term contract, which, it said, finishes at the end of February. 

“Mantshantsha had agreed to join Eskom as spokesperson to lead the media desk during a difficult period during which the organisation needed to restore trust and credibility in its dealings with the public and stakeholders.”

“Over the course of three years, Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain on Eskom’s real position during a difficult period characterised by operating difficulties and increased load-shedding,” said the statement from the utility. 

Eskom said Mantshantsha’s frank communication has seen Eskom become more accountable, agile, and transparent in its external positioning, while increasing its share of voice with regular executive team briefings to the public on key developments.

“Sikonathi has been the catalyst in Eskom improving transparency and frequency of information sharing, dealing with several difficult media engagements during his tenure,” Eskom interim group CEO Calib Cassim said. 

Mokwena is the senior manager for Retail Centre of Excellence and has been in the employ of Eskom for 21 years.

Among others, Mokwena is said to have served as the Gauteng customer services senior manager and Gauteng distribution spokesperson, dealing with challenging issues such as Soweto debt.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Public service unions gear up for indefinite wage ...
National
2.
ANC ministers live in luxury as country goes under
National
3.
State not engaging business, says Busa
National
4.
Greylisting an opportunity to fight financial ...
National
5.
SA faces three-year slog to get off terror ...
National

Related Articles

ISAAH MHLANGA: Something for everyone in budget buffet

Opinion

Load-shedding hits 7,000MW

National

Electricity minister will have final word, says Gungubele

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.