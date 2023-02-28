Angry reactions to president saying he does not have legal duty to end load-shedding

Expectations of fuel demand recovery underpins gains
President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to a constitutional challenge on SA’s power crisis has sparked strong reaction.
Nineteen applicants, including opposition political parties, civil society organisations, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), filed an application with the high court in Pretoria arguing political failure to keep the lights on is a breach of the constitution.
According to the Mail and Guardian, the president opposed the application in his own capacity and on behalf of government, arguing that neither he nor government had failed to fulfil their obligations because the law places the responsibility for providing electricity with municipalities.
“It is now accepted that municipalities are in law required to provide water and electricity to their people as a matter of public duty. This duty does not lie with the president or any of the national departments cited herein as respondents.
“The mere fact that the president’s best efforts may not have produced the results desired by the applicants in this case does not mean that the president has ‘failed to uphold, defend and respect the constitution as the supreme law of the republic’ as suggested by the applicants”, Ramaphosa said in his answering affidavit.
The application is in two parts: the first asking for the state to be compelled to exempt certain sectors from load-shedding, and the other to declare that President Cyril Ramaphosa, Eskom, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and the government have failed to protect and uphold the Bill of Rights.
The first part is to be heard on March 20 and the second on May 23.
Ramaphosa’s response to the court challenge drew an outcry from some quarters, with many taking aim at the president.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
He thinks government is for vibes?
Our president is a spectator? pic.twitter.com/zH4YSy0C07— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 27, 2023
Our president is a spectator? pic.twitter.com/zH4YSy0C07
“What a disaster of a president”
I don’t have a legal duty to end load-shedding, says Ramaphosahttps://t.co/Z6bXtFHLnSThis is the worse bizarre response from President Cyril Ramaphosa to our application calling on him as a head of state to stop blackouts what a disaster of a President in the 21st century?— Irvin Jim (@IrvinJimSA) February 27, 2023
I don’t have a legal duty to end load-shedding, says Ramaphosahttps://t.co/Z6bXtFHLnSThis is the worse bizarre response from President Cyril Ramaphosa to our application calling on him as a head of state to stop blackouts what a disaster of a President in the 21st century?
“Ramaphosa must go”
#RamaphosaMustGo #NationalShutdown 20 March 2023 pic.twitter.com/sL5elR8hOn— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 27, 2023
#RamaphosaMustGo #NationalShutdown 20 March 2023 pic.twitter.com/sL5elR8hOn
“Why did he cut his trip short then?”
If Cyril Ramaphosa is not required to end load shedding 'by law', why did he cut his trips short then?— Blacklilly (@Tsholo_Blacki) February 27, 2023
If Cyril Ramaphosa is not required to end load shedding 'by law', why did he cut his trips short then?
“Dissolving yourself of accountability is just not correct”
this is the frustrating thing about President Ramaphosa. In as much as this is to some degree true, you don't want your president speaking like this. You need to inspire confidence in your people, shit is bad rn, dissolving yourself of accountability is just not correct. https://t.co/IwxK0IRIRb— Zuma (@lwandile_zuma_) February 27, 2023
this is the frustrating thing about President Ramaphosa. In as much as this is to some degree true, you don't want your president speaking like this. You need to inspire confidence in your people, shit is bad rn, dissolving yourself of accountability is just not correct. https://t.co/IwxK0IRIRb
“Surely you have a moral duty to do what's best for our country”
Even if you argue you have no legal duty, surely you have a MORAL duty to do what is best for our country's economy and people, or what say you @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA? I don’t have a legal duty to end load-shedding, says Ramaphosa https://t.co/ahSUGOOlFa— OUTA (@OUTASA) February 27, 2023
Even if you argue you have no legal duty, surely you have a MORAL duty to do what is best for our country's economy and people, or what say you @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA? I don’t have a legal duty to end load-shedding, says Ramaphosa https://t.co/ahSUGOOlFa
A march in solidarity
UDM et al court case on loadshedding: President Ramaphosa says it's municipalities' fault that we have no power, forgetting that municipalities are not the ones that determine the national loadshedding prerogatives, nor even the need for loadshedding to start off with!! pic.twitter.com/R19gGN2Vfr— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 27, 2023
UDM et al court case on loadshedding: President Ramaphosa says it's municipalities' fault that we have no power, forgetting that municipalities are not the ones that determine the national loadshedding prerogatives, nor even the need for loadshedding to start off with!! pic.twitter.com/R19gGN2Vfr
“What's next, he isn't obligated to end crime and corruption?”
Ramaphosa 1st said that the state doesn't provide employment, that's the private sector's duty.Now he says he isn't obligated to stop load shedding.What's next, he isn't obligated to end crime and corruption?😂😂— MOHAU_MOKOENA.🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MokoenaStyles) February 27, 2023
Ramaphosa 1st said that the state doesn't provide employment, that's the private sector's duty.Now he says he isn't obligated to stop load shedding.What's next, he isn't obligated to end crime and corruption?😂😂
