Nearly 50 state hospitals grappling with the compounding effects of load-shedding will have cables installed that will exempt them from rolling blackouts, at a cost of R350m, the health minister has confirmed.
Intensified power cuts have wreaked havoc on the already overburdened public health system, including water supply challenges because of nonfunctioning pumps. In a post-state of the nation address media briefing by the social cluster on Sunday, health minister Joe Phaahla said while some progress was made initially to ensure health facilities are freed from load-shedding, investigations by the department revealed that the necessary infrastructure is lacking for dozens of such facilities...
Cables planned for nearly 50 hospitals to bypass load-shedding
An estimated R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals
