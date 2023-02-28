Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
The intelligence report shown to Business Day at the first meeting by a source involved in a privately funded investigation of crime and corruption at Eskom, is just more than an inch thick. But if the information it contains can all be backed up with solid evidence the implications would reach far deeper into the machinations at the most maligned state-owned institution than the Zondo commission ever did.
The report is one of many prepared as part of a private investigation launched last year by André de Ruyter, who was booted out as Eskom CEO last week, a month before he was due to leave the post after he resigned in December...
intelligence report
What De Ruyter knows about crime and corruption at Eskom
At least four crime cartels are involved and two ministers appear to have links
