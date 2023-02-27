A hotter-than-expected reading of an expenditures price index had investors betting that the Bank will remain hawkish for longer
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
A survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter in 2022 found that nearly seven in 10 respondents said an anti-discrimination law is necessary
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
The movie also earned Screen Actors Guild awards for Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis
In the thick of the mayhem, as we are right now, it’s likely that we haven’t had time to understand just how much our world has changed in the past week.
It’s a slightly annoying adage that a week is a long time in politics, but just look at the evidence. Since Tuesday last week former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter has given an explosive interview on corruption at Eskom and its links to a minister in cabinet and other senior ANC officials. At the same time, catastrophic stage 6 load-shedding settled in as a permanent feature of life...
ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown
