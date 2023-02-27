Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown

27 February 2023 - 05:00 Alexander Parker

In the thick of the mayhem, as we are right now, it’s likely that we haven’t had time to understand just how much our world has changed in the past week. 

It’s a slightly annoying adage that a week is a long time in politics, but just look at the evidence. Since Tuesday last week former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter has given an explosive interview on corruption at Eskom and its links to a minister in cabinet and other senior ANC officials. At the same time, catastrophic stage 6 load-shedding settled in as a permanent feature of life...

