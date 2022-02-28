National

Andrea Johnson to lead NPA Investigating Directorate

28 February 2022 - 22:30 Ernest Mabuza
Andrea Johnson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andrea Johnson. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Andrea Johnson as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID), with effect from March 1.

On Monday night he announced Johnson's appointment‚ as well as the appointments of three new directors of public prosecutions.

Ramaphosa said Johnson took over from Hermione Cronje at an important time in the country’s effort to “act decisively against individuals involved in state capture and corruption”.

The presidency said Johnson was an experienced senior deputy director in the NPA with more than 25 years’ experience‚ including in district‚ regional and high court prosecutions. Johnson spent 10 years in the Directorate of Special Operations (Scorpions) and has worked in the NPA’s priority crimes litigation unit and organised crime section.

She is now serving on the NPA task force overseeing the implementation of the state capture report recommendations.

“Under the leadership of advocate Hermione Cronje since its establishment in 2019‚ the Investigating Directorate has enabled the NPA to more effectively prosecute state capture and other high-profile corruption cases.

“Advocate Andrea Johnson will be expected to lead the ID into the next phase of its work as the people of SA look to the criminal justice system to bring those responsible for state capture and corruption to book‚” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the ID will be able to draw on the extensive information compiled by the state capture commission and is being strengthened through the allocation of more resources.

Ramaphosa has also appointed advocates Navilla Somaru as director of public prosecutions in the Free State‚ Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo as director of public prosecutions in the North West and Nicolette Bell as director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape.

TimesLIVE

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Regular updates will ease impatience with NPA

The authority is trying to rebuild for the long term while securing prosecutions — a tough balancing act
Opinion
6 days ago

RONALD LAMOLA: Prosecutions must follow Zondo report to affirm rule of law

The process will be futile unless prosecutions reach into all corners on the 25th commemoration of the constitution
Opinion
1 day ago

Shamila Batohi asks SA to keep open mind in letting private sector help fund NPA

The head of the NPA says they have proposed setting up a trust into which people would make anonymous donations
National
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: What’s the real problem with turning the state around?

Action indicated in the state of the nation address will look decidedly odd when the dial is still not moving in December
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Constitutional Court to rule on 2018 wage deal
National
2.
Judge criticises unions in win for government ...
National / Labour
3.
Presidency again fails to censure Russia as Putin ...
National
4.
Zondo part 3 may be the most explosive report yet
National
5.
Court dismisses Road Accident Fund’s bid to block ...
National

Related Articles

Treasury to oversee public-private pact to tackle state capture prosecutions

National

State capture: where are the prosecutions?

Features

Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice for Estina dairy farm

National

EDITORIAL: Living on edge as crooks and killers walk among us

Opinion / Editorials

Deferred prosecution agreements for firms would help NPA, says Zondo

National

Ayanda Dlodlo decries corruption as the ‘most defining struggle of our time’

National

Low-yield NPA unable to prosecute all cases from Zondo commission

National

NPA head Shamila Batohi does damage control over early exit of Hermione Cronje

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.