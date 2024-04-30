Industrial users warn master plan fails to tackle gas supply crisis
Proposed short- and medium-term solutions cannot be implemented in time to avert ‘day zero’
30 April 2024 - 05:00
Industrial gas users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the draft gas master plan published by the department for mineral resources & energy for public comment on Friday.
They argued that the proposed short- and medium-term gas supply solutions were unrealistic and could not be implemented in time to avert the anticipated crisis in 2026...
