FREE | Read the April 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax

Direct marketing has emerged as a focal point for the information regulator’s attention. Organisations thus face mounting pressure to ensure their data privacy practices align with laws and regulations, particularly regarding obtaining consent for data collection, and processing and marketing in an ethical and transparent manner.
On the mergers front, clearances are becoming more challenging. The Competition Commission’s increased focus on a wider range of public interest factors — combined with more active interventions by the department of trade, industry & competition and other third parties, like customers and competitors, in merger investigations and the emergence of novel theories of anticompetitive harm — is having a significant impact on the timing required for clearances, as well as the nature, scope and cost of the conditions which may be imposed.
A landmark ruling by a South African high court allows both parents to share in four months of parental leave, pending legislative changes. If you’re a single parent, you’re entitled to at least four consecutive months of parental leave. If you and your partner are both parents, you collectively get the same entitlement, and one partner can take it all or it can be divided between the two parties.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.