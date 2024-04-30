MARKET WRAP: Rand takes a breather as trade numbers disappoint
The JSE all share ended down 0.5% at 76,076 points, with the top 40 falling 0.66%
30 April 2024 - 18:42
The rand ended a three-day winning streak as local trade data disappointed while a Chinese purchasing managers’ index (PMI) revealed some positive signals later in the day.
The dollar firmed against most emerging market currencies on Tuesday as the mood became jittery ahead of the latest decision by the US Federal Reserve on interest rates on Wednesday...
