WATCH: SARB’s Corporation for Deposit Insurance in focus

Business Day TV talks to Sabihah Mohamed, CEO of the Corporation for Deposit Insurance

26 April 2024 - 17:49
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The SA Reserve Bank has launched a Corporation for Deposit Insurance in a bid to safeguard bank depositors via this newly established deposit insurance scheme which provides cover of up to R100, 000 for qualifying deposits should a bank fail. Business Day TV caught up with Sabihah Mohamed, CEO of the Corporation for Deposit Insurance to find out more.

