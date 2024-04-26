SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The SA Reserve Bank has launched a Corporation for Deposit Insurance in a bid to safeguard bank depositors via this newly established deposit insurance scheme which provides cover of up to R100, 000 for qualifying deposits should a bank fail. Business Day TV caught up with Sabihah Mohamed, CEO of the Corporation for Deposit Insurance to find out more.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SARB’s Corporation for Deposit Insurance in focus
Business Day TV talks to Sabihah Mohamed, CEO of the Corporation for Deposit Insurance
The SA Reserve Bank has launched a Corporation for Deposit Insurance in a bid to safeguard bank depositors via this newly established deposit insurance scheme which provides cover of up to R100, 000 for qualifying deposits should a bank fail. Business Day TV caught up with Sabihah Mohamed, CEO of the Corporation for Deposit Insurance to find out more.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Reserve Bank deposit insurance is good news for savers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.