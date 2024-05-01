Volvo XC90 hybrid is a fuel-sipping family champion

The Volvo XC90 hybrid test car averaged less than 6l/100km.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Standing out in the competitive luxury car class is hard. Volvo’s unique selling point has always centred on passenger safety, and of late its hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) technology.
The good news for those who do most of their driving in urban conditions is that the XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD on test is a petrol-electric hybrid that is able to run on electric power alone.
The current XC90 model is in run-out phase. Now surrounded by newer opposition, and with an electric version imminent, perhaps it’s best to review the vintage on test as a bargain buy, if not a future classic. The XC90 still has a few best bits to highlight. It’s one of the better-looking SUVs, thanks to strong flanks and a bluff face made prettier by chrome in the grille and headlights with “Thor’s hammer” daytime running lights.
It is tested here in range-topping Ultimate Dark trim equipped with the best of Volvo safety and luxury systems. It would be fair to say that the XC90 is now behind the curve in terms of modern technology expectations, as attested to by the colourful but small and uncurved main display screens. But the innovative Google Automotive Services with a voice-activated artificial assistant remains one the best in the business when it comes to in-car information hubs.
The fit and finish of the cabin is of high grade, and features include Bluetooth connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, a hands-free tailgate opening and a crisp sounding Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Space is excellent in the cabin, which accommodates seven passengers, and the boot is cavernous too, especially with the rear seats folded.
Comfort and practicality are priorities in this middle-class SUV.
Cabin is showing its age a little in terms of styling but the comfort is beyond reproach.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo’s most powerful 2.0l engine spliced with a turbo and supercharger does duty here. The supercharger enhances the rush of air into the cylinders during the inlet strokes while the turbocharger helps with rapid expulsion of the exhaust gasses. Volvo marries an electric motor to the mix to allow pure electric propulsion of up to 50km at driving speeds up to 140km/h.
Total system output is 340kW and 709Nm distributed via a permanent all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volvo claims 1.8l/100km, which looks ambitious but perhaps possible if you live, work and play within a 50km radius. A home wall-charger would assist in this regard as seen through my real-world test.
Daily usage of the office wallbox charger and driving on average 80km a day returned 5.8l/100km, which is nowhere near the claimed figure but also not bad. You can drive the XC90 fast and hard, and the four-wheel drive system is capable of holding the car sturdy for moderately enthusiastic cornering, but like all modern Volvos performance is limited to 180km/h.
Most enjoyable is the comfy drive everywhere including on bumps, and a general air of quietness in operation. The XC90 has the credibility, space and safety systems that remain assets for many but the R1.8-million asking price might be a bit high in the face of fresher seven-seat rivals.
These include the Audi Q7 45TDI quattro S, Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e Dynamic HSE and Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6 4x4 Summit Reserve. The latter pair adds off-road prowess to the recipe but the XC90 remains a compelling mix of looks, practicality and frugality.
Savings of up to 500K can be had if buying down the XC90 range where there is less style and tech, but with a full suite of Volvo safety systems and usability.
The Volvo XC90 hybrid has large-family practicality with space for seven passengers.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Tech specs:
POWERTRAIN
Type: Four-cylinder turbo and supercharged petrol engine, electric motor
Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, seven airbags, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, head up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tail gate, hill descent control, electric windows, LED daytime running lights, directional turning headlights, navigation, parking camera, keyless access, adaptive cruise control, infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, climate control, panoramic sunroof, auto on/off lights, auto wipers, high beam assist, electric front seats
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,808,000
Lease: R40,085 a month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Ultimate Dark
WE LIKE: Space, refinement, fuel economy
WE DISLIKE: Interior styling is ageing a little
Verdict: A compelling premium SUV with low thirst
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance *****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
The competition
* Audi Q7 45TDI quattro S line Competition, 183kW/600Nm — R1,665,000
* Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e Dynamic HSE, 227kW/540Nm — R1,801,500
* BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport, 280kW/520Nm — R1,799,476
* Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6 4x4 Summit Reserve, 210kW/344Nm — R1,806,900
Road Test
Volvo XC90 hybrid is a fuel-sipping family champion
Able to run on electric power for brief periods, the luxury Swedish SUV blends lusty performance with low fuel thirst
Standing out in the competitive luxury car class is hard. Volvo’s unique selling point has always centred on passenger safety, and of late its hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) technology.
The good news for those who do most of their driving in urban conditions is that the XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD on test is a petrol-electric hybrid that is able to run on electric power alone.
The current XC90 model is in run-out phase. Now surrounded by newer opposition, and with an electric version imminent, perhaps it’s best to review the vintage on test as a bargain buy, if not a future classic. The XC90 still has a few best bits to highlight. It’s one of the better-looking SUVs, thanks to strong flanks and a bluff face made prettier by chrome in the grille and headlights with “Thor’s hammer” daytime running lights.
It is tested here in range-topping Ultimate Dark trim equipped with the best of Volvo safety and luxury systems. It would be fair to say that the XC90 is now behind the curve in terms of modern technology expectations, as attested to by the colourful but small and uncurved main display screens. But the innovative Google Automotive Services with a voice-activated artificial assistant remains one the best in the business when it comes to in-car information hubs.
The fit and finish of the cabin is of high grade, and features include Bluetooth connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, a hands-free tailgate opening and a crisp sounding Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Space is excellent in the cabin, which accommodates seven passengers, and the boot is cavernous too, especially with the rear seats folded.
Comfort and practicality are priorities in this middle-class SUV.
Volvo’s most powerful 2.0l engine spliced with a turbo and supercharger does duty here. The supercharger enhances the rush of air into the cylinders during the inlet strokes while the turbocharger helps with rapid expulsion of the exhaust gasses. Volvo marries an electric motor to the mix to allow pure electric propulsion of up to 50km at driving speeds up to 140km/h.
Total system output is 340kW and 709Nm distributed via a permanent all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volvo claims 1.8l/100km, which looks ambitious but perhaps possible if you live, work and play within a 50km radius. A home wall-charger would assist in this regard as seen through my real-world test.
Daily usage of the office wallbox charger and driving on average 80km a day returned 5.8l/100km, which is nowhere near the claimed figure but also not bad. You can drive the XC90 fast and hard, and the four-wheel drive system is capable of holding the car sturdy for moderately enthusiastic cornering, but like all modern Volvos performance is limited to 180km/h.
Most enjoyable is the comfy drive everywhere including on bumps, and a general air of quietness in operation. The XC90 has the credibility, space and safety systems that remain assets for many but the R1.8-million asking price might be a bit high in the face of fresher seven-seat rivals.
These include the Audi Q7 45TDI quattro S, Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e Dynamic HSE and Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6 4x4 Summit Reserve. The latter pair adds off-road prowess to the recipe but the XC90 remains a compelling mix of looks, practicality and frugality.
Savings of up to 500K can be had if buying down the XC90 range where there is less style and tech, but with a full suite of Volvo safety systems and usability.
Tech specs:
POWERTRAIN
Type: Four-cylinder turbo and supercharged petrol engine, electric motor
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 340kW
Torque: 709Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Eight-speed automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h
0-100km/h: 5.3 sec (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 1.8l/100km (claimed), 5.8l/100km (tested)
Emissions: 49g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, seven airbags, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, head up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tail gate, hill descent control, electric windows, LED daytime running lights, directional turning headlights, navigation, parking camera, keyless access, adaptive cruise control, infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, climate control, panoramic sunroof, auto on/off lights, auto wipers, high beam assist, electric front seats
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,808,000
Lease: R40,085 a month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Ultimate Dark
WE LIKE: Space, refinement, fuel economy
WE DISLIKE: Interior styling is ageing a little
Verdict: A compelling premium SUV with low thirst
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance *****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
The competition
* Audi Q7 45TDI quattro S line Competition, 183kW/600Nm — R1,665,000
* Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e Dynamic HSE, 227kW/540Nm — R1,801,500
* BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport, 280kW/520Nm — R1,799,476
* Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6 4x4 Summit Reserve, 210kW/344Nm — R1,806,900
* Porsche Cayenne, 260kW/500Nm — R1,848,000
Upgraded Porsche Cayenne GTS models on sale in SA
Chery’s Jaecoo J7 targets adventurous families in SA
Alfa Romeo changes name of car after un-Italian row
Aston Martin announces upgrades for DBX 707 SUV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.