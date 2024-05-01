Thabo Mbeki says SA deteriorated after his presidency
Former president reflects on first 30 years of democracy
Former president Thabo Mbeki has offered only coded criticism of his successor, former president Jacob Zuma, saying that under the latter’s nearly decade-long presidential tenure SA experienced power cuts and state institutions being hollowed out.
Mbeki did not make direct reference to Zuma, who has defected and now leads the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, when he addressed an ANC campaign event on Tuesday commemorating 30 years of democracy. He, however, said his ousting as head of the ANC at the party’s national elective conference in 2007, ushered in a dramatic deterioration of governance and a reversal of democratic gains of the first 15 years of the country’s democracy. ..
