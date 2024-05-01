Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inspirational change

Thirty-year commemorations in Rwanda and SA

01 May 2024 - 14:40
Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Picture: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
This month the president of Rwanda conducted a sombre event to commemorate 30 years since the genocide suffered by the Tutsi population, where 800,000 people were slaughtered in 100 days by the majority Hutus.

Rwanda gained its independence from Belgium in 1962 and the Hutus were left in power. Their discriminatory practices against the Tutsis ultimately led to the 1994 genocide, a painful historical event of black-on-black killings.

Coincidentally, SA celebrates 30 years of democracy this year, which was hailed as a miracle because of the relatively smooth transition from governance by the National Party to the ANC.

Of significance is how Rwandan president Paul Kagame could in 30 years turn a war-ravaged country into what Rwanda has become today, "the Singapore of the African continent" — clean, orderly and stable.

The 30th anniversary of these two events should serve as inspiration for us of what can be achieved under difficult conditions with a positive, determined and a forward-looking approach. Kagame is a shining light for Africa — he should be applauded.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

