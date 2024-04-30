Glencore keeps full-year production guidance unchanged
Production for the first quarter was broadly in line with a year ago
30 April 2024 - 09:49
Diversified miner and commodities trader Glencore has maintained its full-year production guidance for all its resources as it reported production for the first quarter broadly in line with a year ago.
“First quarter copper, zinc and coal production was broadly in line with the prior year comparable period, while nickel increased 14%, reflecting recovery from the Raglan strike impacts in the base period,” CEO Gary Nagle said...
