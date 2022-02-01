National Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice for Estina dairy farm Joint investigation by Sars and NPA’s Investigating Directorate finds VAT refund claim could be excessively high B L Premium

Two directors of the Gupta-linked Estina dairy project appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and violating exchange controls after a joint investigation by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID).

Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth were arrested on Monday and granted bail after appearing in the Pretoria Regional Court, where the case was postponed to February 11...