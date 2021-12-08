National PROSECUTIONS Low-yield NPA unable to prosecute all cases from Zondo commission Shamila Batohi says the underfunded National Prosecuting Authority will have to prioritise state capture cases for impact B L Premium

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) — whose failure to mount a single successful corruption prosecution since a change of leadership in 2019 is receiving renewed attention — will also have to deal with an "avalanche" of cases from the state capture inquiry.

The commission of inquiry, chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard testimony of wide-scale corruption and looting during the almost decade-long Jacob Zuma presidency. It has a deadline to hand over its final report at the end of 2021...