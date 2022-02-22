Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Regular updates will ease impatience with NPA B L Premium

The task facing many leaders of public institutions in SA is a tricky one, requiring that they balance the rebuilding of these institutions and ensure they deliver services in the short term. At times this can mean society gets less in the short term.

It is not an easy balance to strike in a society as impatient and as vocal as SA. However justified and useful such impatience is as a motivating factor and pressure point — all important in a democracy — it must be tempered with an understanding of the need for balance. Leaders of public institutions and their political principals have a big role to play explaining to the public where that balance is so they can buy time and support...