Court says eThekwini metro is ‘indifferent’ towards family’s possible homelessness
The judgment confirms that no court is allowed to make an order where a woman and her family is rendered homeless
29 April 2024 - 18:25
After a Durban woman defended her unlawful occupation of a building owned by Transnet, the high court criticised the eThekwini municipality for appearing to treat her as a “non-person” and doing nothing to aid her and her family in the dispute.
Despite the court mostly agreeing with Transnet, the matter was postponed until the eThekwini municipality has fulfilled its mandate by possibly providing her with subsidised housing. ..
